Enel to sell Romanian operations to Greece's PPC for $1.3 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 08, 2023 — 10:06 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel Spa ENEI.MI said on Thursday it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece's Public Power Corp DEHr.AT (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros ($1.33 billion).

Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said.

($1 = 0.9485 euros)

