Enel to sell Romanian operations to Greece's PPC for $1.3 bln

March 8 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel Spa ENEI.MI said on Thursday it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece's Public Power Corp DEHr.AT (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros ($1.33 billion).

Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said.

($1 = 0.9485 euros)

(Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Aarati.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.