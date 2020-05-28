Enel to close Chile coal plant earlier than planned

MILAN, May 28 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI said on Thursday it would speed up the closure of its last coal plant in Chile as part of longer-term plans to be a carbon-free producer by 2050.

Enel said the last of two operational units at its Bocamina coal-fired plant, south of Santiago, would be shut down by May 2022, years ahead of a previous deadline of 2040.

At the same time, the company said it would complete the roll out of about two gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity in the country by 2022.

"We will be the first power company in Chile to exit totally from the coal sector," Enel head of Global Power Generation Antonio Cammisecra said.

Enel, the biggest power company in Chile with an installed capacity of 7.2 gigawatts, said its decision to close the Bocamina plant early could lead to a writedown on the assets for up to 790 million euros ($869.24 million), its estimated book value.

But the company said any writedown, if it occurred, would not impact Enel's dividend policy.

Europe's biggest utility, which plans to phase out the use of coal by 2030, has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 70% by 2030.

Enel said it would increase the installed green energy capacity it manages worldwide to 60 GW by 2022 from its present 46 GW.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.