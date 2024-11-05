Enel S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Program

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Enel S.p.A. has executed a significant share buyback program as part of its 2024 long-term incentive plan, acquiring 587,213 shares on the Euronext Milan market for over 4 million euros. This strategic move, authorized by shareholders earlier this year, highlights Enel’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

