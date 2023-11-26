Enel Spa - ADR (ENLAY) Price Target Increased by 5.30% to 8.58

The average one-year price target for Enel Spa - ADR (OTC:ENLAY) has been revised to 8.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.30% from the prior estimate of 8.15 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.14 to a high of 12.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.50% from the latest reported closing price of 6.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel Spa - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLAY is 0.39%, a decrease of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.67% to 7,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 2,738K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,670K shares, representing a decrease of 70.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLAY by 41.16% over the last quarter.

PQNAX - AllianzGI NFJ Mid-Cap Value Fund A holds 1,447K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing a decrease of 32.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLAY by 14.54% over the last quarter.

First Trust Mlp & Energy Income Fund holds 591K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund holds 453K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TPIAX - Timothy Plan International Fund holds 440K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.