Enel signs state-backed credit line worth 12 bln euros

December 23, 2022 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI and a pool of banks have signed a 12 billion euro ($12.74 billion) credit line facility to fund margin calls linked to the group's derivative trades, the utility said, adding the financing was 70% guaranteed by Italy's credit export facility SACE.

As anticipated by Reuters, the credit line is part of the Italian government's efforts to protect the domestic energy system from price swings.

The facility does not have any impact on Enel's net financial debt, the group said in a statement on Friday.

