Enel signs state-backed credit line worth 12 bln euros

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI and a pool of banks have signed a 12 billion euro ($12.74 billion) credit line facility to fund margin calls linked to the group's derivative trades, the utility said, adding the financing was 70% guaranteed by Italy's credit export facility SACE.

As anticipated by Reuters, the credit line is part of the Italian government's efforts to protect the domestic energy system from price swings.

The facility does not have any impact on Enel's net financial debt, the group said in a statement on Friday.

($1 = 0.9417 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.