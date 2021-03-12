Enel signs record SLL

Mar 12 - Utility Enel signed a record €10bn sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, just weeks after brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev signed a US$10.1bn sustainability-linked facility. (See Top News.)

The five-year RCF, which can be used by Enel SpA and, with a parent guarantee, by its Dutch subsidiary Enel Finance International, replaces Enel’s existing €10bn RCF that was agreed in December 2017.

Margins on the financing are linked to a key performance indicator based on direct greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13 "Climate Action" and in line with the Enel’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework.

Margins step down or step up if Enel meets or fails to meet targets based on the achievement of a direct greenhouse gas emissions amount equal to or lower than 148 gCO2 eq/kWh by December 31 2023.

Margins are based on credit ratings. On the current ratings of BBB+/Baa1, the financing pays 40bp over Euribor with a 0% floor. There is a commitment fee of 35% of the applicable margin. The financing has a lower all-in cost compared to the previous facility.

Vigeo Eiris is providing a second-party opinion on the SLFF.

Enel aims to have 48% of its total gross debt as sustainable financing by 2023 and more than 70% by 2030.

The financing is being provided by 35 global financial institutions.

Agricultural Bank of China, BBVA, Banco BPM, Banco Santander, Barclays, BNP Paribas, BPER Banca, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, MUFG, Mizuho Bank, Natixis, Societe Generale, SMBC and UniCredit were bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers.

Citigroup, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and NatWest were mandated lead arrangers, while Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Popolare di Sondrio, Bank of America, Bank of China, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, ICBC, Morgan Stanley, Scotiabank and Standard Chartered were arrangers.

Unione di Banche Italiane also participated. Mediobanca acted as documentation and facility agent.

