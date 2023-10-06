Enel should deploy half of total investment in Italy, new CEO says

Adds CEO quotes

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI should ensure it makes around half of its total investments in its home country, which accounts for 50% of its profitability, CEO Flavio Cattaneo said in his first public appearance since being appointed at the helm of the group.

Cattaneo also said that Enel would focus on those foreign markets where it has an integrated business model.

"Italy still represents 50% of our marginality and has not always had 50% of investments, so there should be a focus on our side ... at least proportional to the margin that (our home-country) brings us as a group," Cattaneo said.

The CEO, who succeeded long-serving Francesco Starace in May, said he would present an updated business plan for the energy group on Nov. 20.

"Enel will remain an international group, it couldn't be otherwise because investments made abroad are also huge," he told the ComoLake business conference in northern Italy.

The state-controlled group said last November it would focus on Italy, Spain, the United States, Brazil, Chile and Colombia as its main markets.

"We will try to be present where we can be integrated, where we have from (power) generation to distribution, because being integrated allows us to take fewer risks in our investments," Cattaneo added.

The top executive also said that Enel was in talks with leasing groups to offer Italian customers lower monthly fees to lease electric cars to help accelerate the development of green mobility in Italy.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro/Keith Weir)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.