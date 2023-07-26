Enel sells 50% of Greek renewable unit to Macquarie for 345 mln euros

MILAN, July 26 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI has agreed to sell 50% of its renewable business in Greece to Australia's Macquarie Asset management in a deal worth around 345 million euros ($382 million), the Italian energy group said on Wednesday.

The deal, which implies an overall valuation for the unit of 980 million euros including debt, is part of the Italian group's strategy to find partners to jointly develop businesses that require significant investments to grow.

The transaction is expected to generate a total positive effect on Enel's net debt of around 345 million euros to be accounted for in 2023.

In addition, it is expected to generate a positive impact of about 390 million euros this year on the group's ordinary and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

($1 = 0.9038 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.