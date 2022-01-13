Enel sees IPO of grid business in 2023 - CEO to paper

Europe's biggest utility Enel plans to list its grid business in 2023, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica published on Thursday.

Enel will find an industrial partner for the new company, dubbed Gridspertise, this year, Starace added.

"Gridspertise, as the new company is called, will start in 2022 as a separate company to enhance and provide to all customers services around the world. It will have an industrial partner already this year and for 2023 we plan the listing," Starace told La Repubblica.

Starace reiterated that Enel also plans to spin-off and list its network of charging stations for electric cars.

