Enel Reports Strong Growth and Confirms 2024 Outlook

November 06, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.

Enel S.p.A. reported a strong performance for the first nine months of 2024, with a 6.5% increase in ordinary EBITDA to 17.4 billion euros and a 16.2% rise in ordinary net profit to 5.8 billion euros. The company highlighted the positive impact of renewable energy sales and distribution networks, along with successful asset disposals that helped reduce net financial debt by 3.3%. Enel confirmed its 2024 financial guidance and announced a dividend advance, reflecting its strategic focus on financial discipline and sustainable growth.

