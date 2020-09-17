Enel receives binding bid from Macquarie for Open Fiber stake

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI said on Thursday it had received a binding bid from investment fund Macquarie for its 50% stake in broadband network operator Open Fiber.

The utility said the bid from Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets valued the stake at 2.65 billion euros ($3.1 billion) excluding debt.

The deal also included adjustment and earn out mechanisms, it said.

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by James Mackenzie)

