Enel receives binding bid from Macquarie for Open Fiber stake

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI said on Thursday it had received a binding bid from investment fund Macquarie for its 50% stake in broadband network operator Open Fiber.

The utility said the bid from Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets valued the stake at 2.65 billion euros ($3.1 billion) excluding debt.

The deal also included adjustment and earn out mechanisms, it said.

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by James Mackenzie)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

