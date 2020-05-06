ENEL Q1 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - ENEL (ENLAY.PK, EN) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of 1.28 billion euros, up 10.5% from 1.16 billion euros last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 0.12 euros, same as last year.

Revenues dropped 12.2% to 19.99 billion euros from 22.76 billion euros last year.

The change in revenues is mainly attributable to lower volumes of electricity sales in Italy and Spain as well as gas in Spain, to Thermal Generation and Trading in Italy, reflecting a decline in trading activities and the effects connected with the application of IFRIC interpretations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.