Enel Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) reported that its first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped to 1.03 billion euros or 0.10 euros per share from 1.43 billion euros or 0.14 euros per share last year.

Revenues in the first quarter totaled 26.41 billion euros, down from 34.14 billion euros last year.

EBITDA rose 4.7% to 4.77 billion euros from 4.55 billion euros last year.

