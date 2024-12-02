Enel price target raised to EUR 7.50 from EUR 7 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Fernando Garcia raised the firm’s price target on Enel (ENLAY) to EUR 7.50 from EUR 7 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
