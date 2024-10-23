Enel price target lowered to EUR 7.60 from EUR 7.70 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Enel (ENLAY) to EUR 7.60 from EUR 7.70 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.

