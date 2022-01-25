Enel plans to 'copy and paste' Italy solar panel factory in U.S.

Adds details

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI plans to build a solar panel factory in the United States as it rolls out more renewable energy capacity across North America, the group's green power head said.

Enel Green Power Chief Executive Salvatore Bernabei said in a briefing on Tuesday Enel would scale up its solar panel factory in southern Italy to reach 3 gigawatts of capacity.

"Our idea is to copy and paste this to other markets, including the U.S.," he said.

Enel, the world's biggest private renewable energy player, has included the U.S. in its list of Tier 1 countries where it plans to build some 90% of additional green capacity in the coming years.

Bernabei said the group planned to roll out around 6.5 GW of new green generation in North America over the next three years and build out more than 1 GW of battery capacity.

Enel, which plans investments of 170 billion euros ($191.61 billion) to 2030, is looking to ramp up its renewable energy capacity round the world to 154 GW from around 49 GW at present.

It aims to have a wholly green power generation portfolio by 2040 when it plans to be carbon free.

Bernabei said Asia was an area of interest for the utility which was targeting new markets such as Vietnam and South Korea.

"We have big ambitions in India," he said, but ruled out any interest in the giant Chinese market.

Asked about Russia, Bernabei said the group had a presence. "In the long term Russia will need renewables."

