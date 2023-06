(RTTNews) - Electricity and gas company Enel SpA (ENLAY.PK, EN), said it has appointed Stefano De Angelis as its new chief financial officer. He will be replacing Alberto De Paoli who will now be the Head of North America and Latin America.

On Friday, shares of Enel SpA, closed at $6.51 up 0.46% or $0.03.

