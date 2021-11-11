Enel mulls buying controlling stake in Italian payments firm Mooney - paper

Italy's biggest utility Enel is interested in buying a controlling stake in payments company Mooney, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday, citing rumours.

Enel could not immediately be reached for a comment.

