Enel mulls buying controlling stake in Italian payments firm Mooney - paper

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI is interested in buying a controlling stake in payments company Mooney, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday, citing rumours.

Enel could not immediately be reached for a comment.

