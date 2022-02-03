Enel meets targets after FY earnings rise 6.7%

MILAN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI said its core earnings rose 6.7% last year lifted by a one-off capital gain and stronger green energy business in North America and Brazil, beating expectations and meeting targets.

In preliminary results, Europe's biggest utility said its ordinary earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 19.2 billion euros ($22 billion)compared to a Refinitiv estimate of 18.5 billion euros.

The result was at the top end of the 18.7-19.3 billion euro range the group set last year in guidance.

($1 = 0.8751 euros)

