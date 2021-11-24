Enel may consider partners, IPO for electric mobility venture - CEO

Enel could decide to spin-off and even list its network of charging stations for electric cars but will remain a majority shareholder in the venture, the utility's Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

"There is a need to accelerate the development of electric mobility around the world," Starace told journalists after presenting the utility's strategy to 2024.

"We are thinking of opening up the capital (of the electric mobility arm) and bring in other partners and sell shares but will still remain majority shareholder," Starace said.

When asked whether an initial public offering was an option, he said "it could be a good choice".

