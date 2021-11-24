Enel may consider partners, IPO for electric mobility venture - CEO

MILAN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI could decide to spin-off and even list its network of charging stations for electric cars but will remain a majority shareholder in the venture, the utility's Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Wednesday.

"There is a need to accelerate the development of electric mobility around the world," Starace told journalists after presenting the utility's strategy to 2024.

"We are thinking of opening up the capital (of the electric mobility arm) and bring in other partners and sell shares but will still remain majority shareholder," Starace said.

When asked whether an initial public offering was an option, he said "it could be a good choice".

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.