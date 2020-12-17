Enel kicks off sale of 40-50% of Open Fiber stake to Macquarie

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI said on Thursday it had agreed to kick off the sale of between 40% and 50% of fast broadband company Open Fiber to Australian investment fund Macquarie.

Enel, which jointly controls Open Fiber with state lender CDP, received a binding bid from Macquarie back in September.

In a statement Enel said the sale of its whole 50% stake to Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets would be worth 2.65 billion euros ($3.3 billion) while the sale of a 40% stake would be worth 2.12 billion euros.

It said certain earn-out mechanisms were envisaged.

($1 = 0.8155 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

