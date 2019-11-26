US Markets

Enel in no rush to sell stake in fast broadband unit Open Fiber

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's Enel said on Tuesday it was in no rush to sell its stake in fast broadband unit Open Fiber as phone incumbent Telecom Italia presses ahead with plans to find a partner to fund a tie-up with its smaller rival.

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy's EnelENEI.MIsaid on Tuesday it was in norush to sell its stake in fast broadband unit Open Fiber as phone incumbent Telecom Italia TLIT.MI presses ahead with plans to find a partner to fund a tie-up with its smaller rival.

"We are not in a hurry", Enel CEO Francesco Starace told reporters during the utility's capital market day in Milan, adding that it did not intend to walk out of the Open Fiber joint-venture.

Telecom Italia (TIM) is negotiating with Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) on ways of integrating with Open Fiber to create a national fiber champion and avoid costly duplication of investment.

Open Fiber, a wholesale-only fast broadband operator, is jointly owned by Enel and CDP, which is also TIM's second-largest shareholder.

But Starace has so far shown little enthusiasm in parting ways with the fiber business.

"There is no tendency to walk out of the Open Fiber joint-venture ... it needs serious consideration," he said.

Besides regulatory issues, one stumbling block in the project has been how much Open Fiber is worth.

In a bid to bypass the obstacle, Telecom Italia is asking infrastructure funds to come up with bids for the assets of Open Fiber that will include its own last-mile network.

Enel values the business it set up in 2014 at up to 8 billion euros, while analysts estimates it could be worth somewhere in the range of 1.5-4.0 billion euros.

"For us, Open Fiber is a big company that creates value," Starace said.

He said he had not sat down with any of the infrastructure funds sounded out by TIM.

According to a source close to the matter last week, 6 or 7 infrastructure funds had so far expressed an interest in teaming up with TIM in a possible investment in Open Fiber.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment.

