Enel has projects worth 27 bln euros in Italy's Recovery Plan - CEO

Contributor
Stephen Jewkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO

Enel has identified investments worth around 27 billion euros ($33.05 billion) in Italy's Recovery Plan, the utility's chief executive said on Wednesday.

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI has identified investments worth around 27 billion euros ($33.05 billion) in Italy's Recovery Plan, the utility's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The spending projects are focused on power distribution networks and electrification of the economy, Francesco Starace said in an online conference.

Starace said Enel's plans to invest around 3 billion euros per year in Italy did not take into account any spending relating to the Recovery Plan.

($1 = 0.8169 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters