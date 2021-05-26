Enel has projects worth 27 bln euros in Italy's Recovery Plan - CEO

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Enel ENEI.MI has identified investments worth around 27 billion euros ($33.05 billion) in Italy's Recovery Plan, the utility's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The spending projects are focused on power distribution networks and electrification of the economy, Francesco Starace said in an online conference.

Starace said Enel's plans to invest around 3 billion euros per year in Italy did not take into account any spending relating to the Recovery Plan.

($1 = 0.8169 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

