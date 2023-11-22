News & Insights

Enel halts process for potential sale of Brazil power firm COELCE

November 22, 2023 — 08:05 am EST

Written by Leticia Fucuchima for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Italian power firm Enel ENEI.MI has decided to halt the process under which it had been analyzing a potential sale of Brazilian electricity distributor COELCE, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Enel's unit in the South American country had announced last year it was considering selling COELCE, which distributes power in the northeastern state of Ceara, as part of its plan to focus on the Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro markets.

