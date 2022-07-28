ENEL H1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - ENEL (ENLAY.PK, EN) Tuesday reported first-half group net ordinary income of 2.11 billion euros, down 8.3% from 2.30 billion euros last year.

Revenues surged 85.3% to 67.258 billion euros from 36.291 billion euros last year. The company attributed the increase in revenues to all business segments, mainly reflecting an increase in the quantities of electricity and gas sold at rising average prices and an increase in the quantities of electricity generated.

Ordinary EBITDA dropped 1.6% 8.298 billion euros from 8.436 billion euros last year. The drop in EBITDA was due to the decrease in the margin registered by End-user Markets as a result of an increase in provisioning costs and by Enel Green Power due to low water availability, which caused a significant reduction in hydropower generation.

