Enel Group Q1 Profit Falls, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Italian electricity and gas company Enel S.P.A (ENLAY.PK, EN) on Thursday posted first-quarter net income of 1.49 billion euros, down from 1.68 billion euros in the year-ago quarter. On a per basic share basis, earnings were flat at 0.12 euro. EBITDA for the quarter was 4.09 billion euros, down 13 percent from 4.71 billion euros in the prior-year period. The company reported EBIT of 2.52 billion euros, a 19 percent decline from the first quarter of 2020. Revenues for the three-month period declined 14.4 percent to 17.10 billion euros from 19.98 billion in the same period last year. Looking ahead, the company also reaffirmed its full year 2021 guidance of ordinary EBITDA between 18.7 billion euros and 19.3 billion euros and net ordinary income in the 5.4-5.6 billion euros range.

