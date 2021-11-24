Enel Group Details Financial Targets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enel Group (ENLAY.PK, EN) said the Group expects to mobilize total investments of 210 billion euros between 2021 and 2030, of which 170 billion euros directly invested by the Enel Group, and 40 billion euros catalyzed through third parties. The Group expects the capital allocation to accelerate the achievement of its electrification and decarbonization goals. Between 2020 and 2030, Group ordinary EBITDA is expected to increase at a 5%-6% compounded annual growth rate while Group net ordinary income is expected to increase at a 6%-7% CAGR.

Over the 2022-2024 period, the Group plans to directly invest a total of around 45 billion euros, a 12% increase versus the previous plan. Net ordinary income is expected to increase by over 20% from a range of 5.4-5.6 billion euros estimated in 2021 to a range between 6.7 and 6.9 billion euros in 2024. Ordinary EBITDA is expected to grow by 12% from a range of 18.7-19.3 billion euros estimated in 2021 to a range between 21.0 and 21.6 billion euros in 2024. Group net debt is forecasted to move from 53-54 billion euros estimated in 2021 to 61-62 billion euros by 2024.

Enel expects its shareholders to receive a fixed dividend per share that is planned to increase by 13%, up to 0.43 euros/share, between 2021 and 2024. The planned growth in earnings, coupled with the underlying dividend yield, is expected to translate into a total return of around 13%, the Group said.

Also, the Group is bringing forward its full decarbonization target by ten years, reaching net zero by 2040.

