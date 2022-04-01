US Markets

Enel Green Power signs EU grant deal for solar gigafactory in Italy

ROME, April 1 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI has signed a grant deal with the European Commission to scale up a solar panel gigafactory it owns in Sicily and make it Europe's largest manufacturer of bifacial photovoltaic modules.

The development of the 3Sun panel factory, dubbed TANGO, is expected to raise production at the site fifteen-fold to three gigawatts from the current 200 megawatts, Enel's renewable arm Enel Green Power said.

It will be fully commissioned by July 2024.

