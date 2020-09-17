Enel gets binding bid from Macquarie for its Open Fiber stake

Adds detail, background

MILAN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI has received a binding bid from investment fund Macquarie for its 50% stake in Open Fiber that would value the broadband network operator at more than 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion), the utility said on Thursday.

The bid from Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets values the stake at 2.65 billion euros excluding debt, Enel said in a statement, adding there were also adjustment and earn out mechanisms.

The state-controlled utility gave no further details, but said its board would wait for further updates following talks with the fund over the offer.

On Wednesday, sources told Reuters Macquarie had bid for all or part of Enel's stake in Open Fiber, which is half-owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).

The Italian government is trying to broker a deal between former phone monopolist Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI and Open Fiber to create a full-fibre network to close a digital divide with Europe.

Last month, it set out a road map to try to overcome a deadlock between TIM and Open Fiber and create a high-speed network open to all operators and acceptable to regulators.

Including debt of around 2 billion euros, the Macquarie bid values the whole of Open Fiber at more than 7 billion euros.

In June, the infrastructure fund made a non-binding offer for the wholesale-only fiber operator which sources said valued it at almost 8 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8468 euros)

