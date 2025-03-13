News & Insights

Enel FY24 Profit Rises

March 13, 2025 — 03:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Enel S.p.A. (ENLAY.PK), an Italian integrated electricity and gas company, reported Thursday profit of 8.23 billion euros or 0.67 euros per share for the full-year 2024, compared to 4.27 billion euros or 0.32 euro per share last year.

Revenues for the year dropped to 78.95 billion euros from 95.57 billion euros last year.

The drop was largely due to the lower volumes of thermal energy produced and the decrease in quantities of electricity and gas sold in end-user markets, in a context of decreasing prices, together with the changes in the scope of consolidation in the two periods under comparison. These effects were partly offset by the positive evolution of revenues in renewables and distribution grids.

EBITDA for the year was 24.07 billion euros, up 18.8% from 20.26 billion euros in 2023.

