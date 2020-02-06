Enel FY19 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Enel SpA Thursday said it full-year 2019 EBITDA rose 10.5% to 17.9 billion euros from 16.2 billion euros in 2018.

EBITDA growth was mostly driven by distribution networks, mainly thanks to Enel Distribuição São Paulo in Brazil, and by sales on end-user markets in Italy and Brazil.

Revenues for the year grew 6.1% to 80.3 billion euros from 75.7 billion euros last year.

The increase is attributable to the positive performance of Infrastructure and Networks, notably in Latin America, mainly through the contribution of Enel Distribuição São Paulo in Brazil and the settlement of outstanding regulatory items in Argentina.

