Enel eying controlling stake in Italian payments firm Mooney, paper says

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy's and Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI is interested in buying a controlling stake in electronic payments company Mooney, Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday, citing rumours.

Enel said it did not comment market speculation.

Mooney, controlled by private equity group CVC and with Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI as shareholder, has also attracted interest from funds, the newspaper said.

Enel is keen on buying CVC's share in the fintech company, while Intesa would keep a minority stake, it added.

The utility launched new digital banking services last year allowing customers to open a current account with a debit card to pay energy bills and access other financial services.

