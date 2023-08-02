Enel (ESOCF) Price Target Increased by 8.59% to 8.65

The average one-year price target for Enel (OTC:ESOCF) has been revised to 8.65 / share. This is an increase of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 7.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.00 to a high of 12.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.05% from the latest reported closing price of 6.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESOCF is 0.80%, an increase of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 1,098,959K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 102,708K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,574K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 16.34% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 59,906K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 11.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 59,643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,227K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 5.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43,762K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,325K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 14.49% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 34,514K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,085K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 0.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.