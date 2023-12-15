Enel (ESOCF) Price Target Increased by 6.50% to 8.72

The average one-year price target for Enel (OTC:ESOCF) has been revised to 8.72 / share. This is an increase of 6.50% from the prior estimate of 8.18 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.76 to a high of 12.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.08% from the latest reported closing price of 7.14 / share.

Enel Declares $0.22 Dividend

On November 8, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 23, 2024 will receive the payment on January 24, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $7.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESOCF is 0.90%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.49% to 984,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 103,735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,708K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 3.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 62,310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 3.77% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 50,086K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,906K shares, representing a decrease of 19.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 23.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 43,985K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,762K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 1.71% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 32,412K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,406K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESOCF by 4.83% over the last quarter.

