Enel entered into exclusive talks to sell a stake in 3Sun Solar plant

CATANIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Enel ENEI.MI has entered into exclusive talks to sell a stake in 3Sun Solar, its photovoltaic panel production site in Sicily, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Monday.

"We will make an announcement in the coming days," Starace said on the sidelines of an Enel event.

Starace also said he thought it was time for the West to reduce its dependence on China for solar panel production.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Alvise Armellini)

