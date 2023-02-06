Enel entered into exclusive talks to sell a stake in 3Sun Solar plant

February 06, 2023 — 06:30 am EST

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

CATANIA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Enel ENEI.MI has entered into exclusive talks to sell a stake in 3Sun Solar, its photovoltaic panel production site in Sicily, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said on Monday.

"We will make an announcement in the coming days," Starace said on the sidelines of an Enel event.

Starace also said he thought it was time for the West to reduce its dependence on China for solar panel production.

