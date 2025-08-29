Is Enel (ENLAY) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Enel SpA (ENLAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Enel SpA is one of 108 individual stocks in the Utilities sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Enel SpA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENLAY's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ENLAY has returned about 30.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 12.4%. As we can see, Enel SpA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is E.ON SE (EONGY). The stock is up 56.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for E.ON SE's current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Enel SpA belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.7% this year, meaning that ENLAY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. E.ON SE is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Enel SpA and E.ON SE. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

