Enel emerges as frontrunner for Italy's Mooney in joint bid with Intesa - sources

By Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI has emerged as a frontrunner to take control of Italian payments firm Mooney as part of a joint bidding proposal with Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI, one of Mooney's existing investors, two sources told Reuters.

Mooney, which provides payment services across a network of 50,000 betting shops across Italy, is controlled by CVC Capital Partners while Intesa owns 30% of the business.

The consortium of Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to trump competition from private equity funds, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Enel declined to comment while Intesa and CVC were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes, additional reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Valentina Za)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.