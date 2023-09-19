News & Insights

Enel does not plan second solar panel factory in Italy

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO PARRINELLO

September 19, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Enel ENEI.MI does not plan to build a second solar panel factory in Italy, the head of its Italian business Nicola Lanzetta said on Tuesday.

Enel is currently expanding and modernising its existing plant in Sicily, Lanzetta said, confirming the production of high-efficiency solar panels will start in 12 months.

The top executive said the group did not see any reasons to change its current plan to shut down its four coal power stations by 2025.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.