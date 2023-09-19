Enel does not plan second solar panel factory in Italy

MILAN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Enel ENEI.MI does not plan to build a second solar panel factory in Italy, the head of its Italian business Nicola Lanzetta said on Tuesday.

Enel is currently expanding and modernising its existing plant in Sicily, Lanzetta said, confirming the production of high-efficiency solar panels will start in 12 months.

The top executive said the group did not see any reasons to change its current plan to shut down its four coal power stations by 2025.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

