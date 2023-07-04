News & Insights

Enel denies talk it plans to sell stake in Spain's Endesa

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 04, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini and Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MILAN/MADRID, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel ENEI.MI on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that it is planning to sell a stake in Spain's Endesa ELE.MC and that it discussed the matter with Repsol REP.MC.

"Enel dismisses the rumours about Endesa as totally groundless. Enel has no intentions of selling its stakes in Endesa, neither now nor in the future, as the company is a key asset for its strategy, and informs that there are no discussions at all on this topic," the Italian company said in a statement.

It was responding to a report in Spain's El Confidencial.

"There has never been any meeting between the managers of Enel and Repsol, nor with Borja Prado. These false news risk having distorting effects on the performance of the stock market," it added.

