Enel confirms guidance as Q1 rises on new green capacity, asset sale

Italy’s biggest utility Enel said its core earnings rose 6.8% in the first quarter to beat expectations thanks to investments in new green capacity and a sale of assets.

Ordinary core earnings in the first three months came in at 4.5 billion euros ($4.7 billion), lifted by the sale of a stake in its Ufinet broadband business, just above an analyst consensus of 4.4 billion euros.

The group confirmed its guidance for the year despite an announcement by the government earlier this week it was raising a windfall tax on producers and sellers of electricity to 25% from a previous 10%.

($1 = 0.9484 euros)

