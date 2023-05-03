Enel confirms guidance as Q1 core profit rises

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI confirmed on Wednesday its full-year guidance after reporting a 22% rise in its adjusted core earnings in the first quarter.

Ordinary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first three months came in at 5.5 billion euros, lifted by a rebound in retail business, above an analyst consensus of 5.4 billion euros.

Net debt at the end of March was 58.9 billion euros, down from a level of 60.1 billion euros at the end of last year.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

