Enel confirms guidance as business returns to pre-COVID levels

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI confirmed guidance for the year as operations in the first nine months returned to pre-pandemic levels and spending on its core green business jumped.

Ordinary core earnings in the period fell 3.9% to 12.6 billion euros, mainly to a one-off gain booked last year and currency devaluation, beating an analyst consensus.

"We raised investments more than 20% ... investments that will allow us to support growth and seize opportunities in the recovery under way," Enel CEO Francesco Starace said in a statement.

Enel, one of the world's biggest renewable energy groups, said on Thursday it had added some 2.3 gigawatts (GW) of new green capacity in the period, almost four times more than in the same period in 2019.

The group, which makes most of its earnings from renewable energy and distribution grids, said it was targeting a record yearly add-on of more than 5 GW.

It hiked its interim dividend by 8.6% from the previous year to 0.19 euros per share, saying it expected to pay a full-year dividend of 0.38 euros per share.

