Enel confirms 2021 targets after ramping up Q1 spend on renewables, networks

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI confirmed its targets for the year on Thursday after bumping up spending in the first quarter on its green energy and networks businesses to cut its carbon footprint.

Ordinary core earnings in the first three months fell 12.3% to 4.159 billion euros ($5 billion), due mainly to a one-off gain booked last year, in line with an analyst consensus.

($1 = 0.8301 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((stephen.jewkes@thomsonreuters.com; +39.0266129695; Reuters Messaging: stephen.jewkes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.