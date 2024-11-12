Enel Completes Strategic Buyback Program

Enel S.p.A. (IT:ENEL) has released an update.
Enel S.p.A. has successfully concluded its treasury share buyback program, acquiring a total of 2.9 million shares at an average price of 7.0210 euros per share, amounting to over 20 million euros. This strategic move is part of Enel’s 2024 long-term incentive plan, enhancing its financial flexibility and shareholder value.
