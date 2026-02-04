Enel Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt (ENIC) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 4.43

The average one-year price target for Enel Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:ENIC) has been revised to $4.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of $4.01 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.38 to a high of $4.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.10% from the latest reported closing price of $4.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel Chile S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENIC is 0.03%, an increase of 15.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 43,384K shares. The put/call ratio of ENIC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 5,150K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,900K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,902K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 0.97% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares , representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,376K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 97.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 561.89% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 1,155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 3.18% over the last quarter.

