Enel Chile S.A. - ADR (ENIC) Price Target Increased by 6.13% to 3.46

The average one-year price target for Enel Chile S.A. - ADR (NYSE:ENIC) has been revised to 3.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.13% from the prior estimate of 3.26 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.47 to a high of 4.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.44% from the latest reported closing price of 3.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enel Chile S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENIC is 0.05%, an increase of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.65% to 40,520K shares. The put/call ratio of ENIC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,852K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares, representing an increase of 80.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 133.87% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,797K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,864K shares, representing a decrease of 38.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 53.92% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,715K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,126K shares, representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 12.83% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 2,553K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing an increase of 17.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 50.87% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,190K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 21.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENIC by 34.05% over the last quarter.

Enel Chile Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enel Chile S.A. controls and manages a group of companies that operates in the Chilean electricity market. Its primary business is to exploit, develop, operate, generate, distribute, transform, and/or sell energy, in any form or of any nature, directly or through other companies. Its total assets amount to Ch$7,904,472 million as of December 31, 2020. Enel Chile S.A. owns 93.55% of Enel Generación Chile, 99.09% of Enel Distribución Chile, 100% of Enel Green Power Chile, 99.09% of Enel Transmisión Chile and 100% of Enel X Chile.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.