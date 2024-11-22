Enel Chile downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Tomas Gonzalez downgraded Enel Chile (ENIC) to Sector Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $3.90 after the company presented its strategic plan for the 2025-2027 triennial period. The firm sees “a challenging scenario,” particularly in 2025, as it believes a more modest hydrology next year will pressure company’s margins, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.