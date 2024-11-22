Enel Chile downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Tomas Gonzalez downgraded Enel Chile (ENIC) to Sector Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of $3.90 after the company presented its strategic plan for the 2025-2027 triennial period. The firm sees “a challenging scenario,” particularly in 2025, as it believes a more modest hydrology next year will pressure company’s margins, the analyst tells investors.
