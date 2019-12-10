Enel Chile Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENIC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enel Chile SA (Symbol: ENIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.57, changing hands as high as $4.58 per share. Enel Chile SA shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENIC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.58 per share, with $5.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.53.

