Enel Chile Announces Interim Dividend Amid Strong Financials

Enel Chile S.A. has announced an interim dividend of approximately 0.91 Chilean pesos per share, which is 15% of its net income as of September 30, 2024. The dividend will be distributed on January 24, 2025, reflecting the company’s solid financial performance in the fiscal year. This move is likely to attract the attention of investors looking for income opportunities in the Chilean market.

