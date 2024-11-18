Enel Chile Announces Ambitious 2025-2027 Strategic Plan

Enel Chile SA (ENIC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Enel Chile S.A. has unveiled its strategic plan for 2025-2027, aiming for an accumulated EBITDA between USD 4.4 and 4.6 billion and a CAPEX of USD 1.8 billion. This ambitious plan reflects the company’s growth ambitions and strategic positioning in the energy market. Investors will have the opportunity to learn more during a presentation scheduled for November 21, 2024.

For further insights into ENIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.