Enel Chile Announces Ambitious 2025-2027 Strategic Plan

Enel Chile SA (ENIC) has released an update.
Enel Chile S.A. has unveiled its strategic plan for 2025-2027, aiming for an accumulated EBITDA between USD 4.4 and 4.6 billion and a CAPEX of USD 1.8 billion. This ambitious plan reflects the company’s growth ambitions and strategic positioning in the energy market. Investors will have the opportunity to learn more during a presentation scheduled for November 21, 2024.
